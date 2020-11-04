Karnataka reports 3,377 fresh Covid-19 cases and 34 deaths

With 3,377 fresh coronavirus cases and 34 deaths, Karnataka's Covid-19 tally and cumulative fatalities reached 8,35,773 and 11,281, respectively on Wednesday.

The total infections comprise 7,88,780 discharges cumulatively, including 8,045 on Wednesday and 35,693 total active cases, including 928 in the ICU.

Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 1,953 fresh infections and 16 deaths.

Cumulatively, the city has reported 3,43,507 infections, 3,917 deaths, 3,20,783 discharges, including 5,827 on Wednesday and 18,806 active cases.

A total of 172 fresh Covid infections were reported in Hassan, 168 in Mysuru, 95 in Tumakuru, and 93 in Mandya.

There were 1,02,503 tests done, including 75,045 using the RT-PCR method, taking the number of total tests done to 82.88 lakh.