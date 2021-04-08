Karnataka reports 6,570 new Covid-19 cases, 36 deaths

Karnataka on Thursday added 6,570 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 36 fatalities, taking the caseload to 10,40,130 and toll to 12,767. The day also saw 2,393 patients getting discharged after recovery, pushing the cumulative tally of discharges to 9,73,949, the Health department said.

According to a department bulletin, out of 53,395 active cases, 53,038 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 357 are in ICU. A total of over 2,23,23,599 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,08,757 were tested on Thursday alone.

Today is the third consecutive day the state has reported over 6,000 fresh cases, with 6,976 cases on Wednesday.

Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 4,422 cases today.

Read: Karnataka imposes Corona (night) curfew in Bengaluru, Mysuru, other parts of state

Among the 36 deaths reported, 22 are from Bengaluru Urban, Kalaburagi 3, Bengaluru Rural and Mandya 2, and one each from Belagavi, Bidar, Dharwad, Kolar, Mysuru, Tumakuru and Vijayapura.

Kalaburagi accounted for 240 new cases, Mysuru 216, Tumakuru 183, Dakshina Kannada 145, Uttara Kannada 142, Bidar 129, Ballari 126, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,64,438, followed by Mysuru 57,385 and Ballari 40,308.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 4,20,751, followed by Mysuru 54,739 and Ballari 39,119.