Karnataka reports third highest road accidents in India last year

Karnataka registered the third highest road accidents in the country in 2021 with 34,647 cases, says the NCRB report.

As per the National Crime Record Bureau latest report on Road Accidents in India-2021, in the state, a total 40754 injured and 10,038 people died in road mishaps. Tamil Nadu reported highest road accidents in the country with 55,682 cases followed by Madhya Pradesh 48,219.

Total 4,03,116 road accidents took place last year in the country in which 1,55,622 people died and 3,71,884 were injured.

Over-speeding and careless driving were the two major causes of road accidents that claimed 87,050 and 42,853 lives, respectively, in the country last year.

As many as 11,419 of the total 87,050 deaths due to over-speeding were reported from Tamil Nadu, contributing 13.1 per cent, followed by Karnataka with 8,797 deaths (10.1 per cent). Careless driving and overtaking caused maximum fatalities in Uttar Pradesh (11,479 out of 42,853) which accounted for 26.8 per cent of total deaths, followed by Rajasthan - 10 per cent (4,299 deaths.

“Cause-wise analysis of road accidents revealed that most of the road accidents were due to over-speeding, accounting for 59.7 per cent of the total accidents (2,40,828 out of 4,03,116 cases) in the country which caused 87,050 deaths and injuries to 2,28,274 persons,” the report said.

The fatalities in road accidents have increased by 16.8 per cent (from 1,33,201 in 2020 to 1,55,622 in 2021) in India. It is observed that the rate of deaths per thousand vehicles in 2021 has increased from 0.45 in 2020 to 0.53 in 2021.

In the country, during 2021, two wheelers have accounted for maximum fatal road accidents : 69,240 deaths, contributing 44.5 per cent of total road accidental deaths, followed by cars :23,531 deaths (15.1 per cent) and trucks/lorries: 14,622 deaths (9.4 per cent), said the report.