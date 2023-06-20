Min Krishna Byre Gowda seeks Rs 6,000 crore from Centre

Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda seeks Rs 6,000 crore from Centre

Gowda told reporters that the construction of the ring road required around Rs 21,000 crore.

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS , New Delhi,
  • Jun 20 2023, 22:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 22:06 ist
Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda. Credit: DH File Photo

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Tuesday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought Rs 6,000 crore to construct a peripheral ring road around Bengaluru to ease traffic congestion.
Gowda told reporters that the construction of the ring road required around Rs 21,000 crore and in which the state is seeking Rs 6000 crore from the Centre. He said he had appraised the Union Minister about the need for building the ring road as the IT city is facing huge traffic problems.

 He said he also informed the Minister about the pending GST dues to Karnataka and requested her to clear it at the earliest and raised the "injustice" done to Karnataka in 15th Finance Commission and requested Finance Minister to set right the anomalies.

