Karnataka rightsights activists demand financial aid, ration to unorganised sector workers

Labour rights activists have urged the state government to stop reinventing the wheel and immediately provide financial aid for the loss of work and dry rations to prevent the eruption of a major crisis.

Noting that the government has already escaped its responsibility by avoiding the word ‘lockdown’ for the May 7-10 restrictions, calling it ‘Janata Curfew’, Manjunath Kamble of the Indian National Migrant Workers Union said. “Now, there is talk of a lockdown of six more weeks. The government should provide a minimum of Rs 5,000 and ration kits for all the laborers for the month of May and June,” he said.

Advocate Maitreyi Krishnan said the government should have learnt from the past year’s mistakes. “In fact, the measures taken this time are much weaker than last year’s. The government had in 2020 issued directions against retrenchment and eviction of people over delay in payment of rent. This time, there is only an appeal against eviction,” she said.

She said an order should be passed to ban both salary cuts and retrenchments.

Activists have already moved the court seeking economic and social security for people from the unorganised sector. While Rs 5,000 per month is inadequate to cover for the rent, utility expenses and medical costs, they believe that a full provision of dry ration from rice, dal to oil and spices will help lakhs of people in mitigating the crisis.

Another activist noted that food distribution through Indira Canteen failed last year and the government had hopped on the Garib Kalyan Yojana, which also didn’t succeed in helping the people.