Karnataka schools, madrasas to hoist tricolour on Independence Day: Nagesh

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 19 2022, 16:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2022, 16:43 ist
B C Nagesh. Credit: DH file photo

Karnataka School Education & Literacy Minister B C Nagesh has asked his department to issue a circular requiring schools and madrasas to hoist the tricolour between August 11 and 17 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

In a note sent to the principal secretary of the department of school education and literacy, Nagesh mentioned that it is mandatory to hoist the national flag at schools, pre-university colleges and madrasas.

Not just that, Nagesh wants institutions to conduct patriotic activities such as essay writing, singing, quizzes and so on.

The union government has announced a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ ahead of the Independence Day celebration.

The higher education department has already issued a circular asking all degree colleges and universities to hoist the tricolour between August 11 to 17.

