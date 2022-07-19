Karnataka schools, madrasas to hoist tricolour on Independence Day: Nagesh

Karnataka School Education & Literacy Minister B C Nagesh has asked his department to issue a circular requiring schools and madrasas to hoist the tricolour between August 11 and 17 under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.
In a note sent to the principal secretary of the department of school education and literacy, Nagesh mentioned that it is mandatory to hoist the national flag at schools, pre-university colleges and madrasas.
Not just that, Nagesh wants institutions to conduct patriotic activities such as essay writing, singing, quizzes and so on.
The union government has announced a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ ahead of the Independence Day celebration.
The higher education department has already issued a circular asking all degree colleges and universities to hoist the tricolour between August 11 to 17.
