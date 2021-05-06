Karnataka sees highest single-day spike of 50,112

Karnataka on Wednesday reported the highest single-day spike of 50,112 new Covid-19 cases. At 346 deaths, it also saw the most number of fatalities reported in a day, with the total toll reaching 16,884.

The state’s daily positivity rate has risen sharply to 32.28 per cent. The case fatality rate (CFR) too is on the rise (0.69 per cent).

Bengaluru Urban district continues to lead new cases with 23,106, followed by Bengaluru Rural (1,033), Chikkamagalur (1,009), Dakshina Kannada (1,520) and Dharwad (1,030 followed). Bengaluru alone reported 161 deaths.

The state has so far seen 17,41,046 cases. As many as 26,841 people were discharged on Wednesday, pushing the state’s total recoveries to 12,36,854. Karnataka now has 4,87,288 active patients.