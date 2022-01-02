Karnataka sets jumbo Covid vaccine target of 6 lakh teens on Day 1

With the launch of vaccinations for children aged 15 to 17 set to start on Monday, the state said it is aiming to vaccinate six lakh-odd children in over 4,000 sessions on the first day.

As per the state’s own assessment, it has 31.75 lakh beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group.

“With existing stocks of 16 lakh doses of Covaxin, all districts have geared up with a micro plan, logistics, staff, etc,” said a statement from the department of Health and Family Welfare. The second dose is to be administered 28 days later.

“Schools and colleges will be vaccination centres and they will provide support staff and space for vaccination,” the statement said.

All districts have planned for separate launches by district in-charge ministers and MLAs will launch the drive at the taluk level.

Deputy commissioners have conducted preliminary meetings with the health and education departments for coordination and implementation.

In Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will kick-off the programme at the BBMP higher primary and pre-university college, Bhairaveshwara Nagar and Moodalapalya at 9.30 am.

Several private hospitals in Bengaluru have said that they will be providing Covaxin at Rs 1,410 per dose to children.

Rujath Khan, procurement head and head of vaccination drive, Ovum Hospitals, said 60 online bookings have been made already.

Three branches of Rainbow Hospital plan to provide over 1,200 vaccine doses

every day and cover over 250 schools and 600 apartment complexes for on-site vaccinations.

The government said children who miss their vaccination on scheduled days at schools or colleges will be directed to nearby health centres for the jabs.

Vaccinations for children with comorbidities will be done under supervision.

“Schools which are conducting online classes can fix a day for vaccination and children have to be called on that particular day to avail the vaccine dose,” the government said.

