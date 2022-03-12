Karnataka settles over 3.67 lakh cases in Lok Adalat

A total of 3,67,575 cases were disposed of and compensation of Rs 910 crore was awarded in the Lok Adalat held on Saturday, Justice B Veerappa, Executive chairman of Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) said.

Providing details of the cases settled, a release from Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) stated that the total cases settled included 3,48,091 pending cases and 18,098 pre-litigation cases.

For the first time in the history of the state of Karnataka, cases pending before Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Real Estate Appellate Authority were taken up for disposal. A total of 183 cases were disposed of and Rs eight crore has been paid as compensation. Similarly, cases pertaining to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) were taken up for disposal and a total of 5,582 cases were disposed of.

Continuing the efforts to settle matrimonial cases, several district legal services authorities in the state have been successful to reunite more than 90 couples through conciliation. In another attempt, a total of 359 employees of KSRTC/BMTC were reinstated after successful conciliation in the Lok Adalat. In Bengaluru alone, a total 324 employees were reinstated.

