Karnataka settles over 3.67 lakh cases in Lok Adalat

Karnataka settles over 3.67 lakh cases in Lok Adalat

The KSLSA stated that the cases included 3,48,091 pending cases and 18,098 pre-litigation cases

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 12 2022, 23:24 ist
  • updated: Mar 12 2022, 23:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

A total of 3,67,575 cases were disposed of and compensation of Rs 910 crore was awarded in the Lok Adalat held on Saturday, Justice B Veerappa, Executive chairman of Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) said.

Providing details of the cases settled, a release from Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) stated that the total cases settled included 3,48,091 pending cases and 18,098 pre-litigation cases.

For the first time in the history of the state of Karnataka, cases pending before Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Real Estate Appellate Authority were taken up for disposal. A total of 183 cases were disposed of and Rs eight crore has been paid as compensation. Similarly, cases pertaining to the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) were taken up for disposal and a total of 5,582 cases were disposed of.

Continuing the efforts to settle matrimonial cases, several district legal services authorities in the state have been successful to reunite more than 90 couples through conciliation. In another attempt, a total of 359 employees of KSRTC/BMTC were reinstated after successful conciliation in the Lok Adalat. In Bengaluru alone, a total 324 employees were reinstated.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Karnataka
Judiciary
Lok Adalat
KSLSA

Related videos

What's Brewing

On dancing feet, Iyer finds answers

On dancing feet, Iyer finds answers

Man shoots woman for rejecting proposal; kills self

Man shoots woman for rejecting proposal; kills self

Saudi executes 81 people in one day for terror offences

Saudi executes 81 people in one day for terror offences

India needs Rs 1.53L cr investments for climate targets

India needs Rs 1.53L cr investments for climate targets

 