Karnataka short of 927 metric tonnes of oxygen per day

Karnataka is short of 927 metric tonnes of oxygen per day, as per projections made for the State, despite the 865 metric tonnes increased allocation it currently receives.

In a letter dated April 30, addressed to A Giridhar, Commerce Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion, Ministry of Commerce and Industries, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Jawaid Akhtar stated: “As per GOI norms, oxygen demand for the State of Karnataka is projected assuming that 17 per cent of the total active cases will require oxygenated beds and 3 per cent will require ICU beds. Based on this norm, the requirement is likely to go up to 1,792 metric tonnes by May 5, in case active Covid cases reach 3.95 lakh.”

But Karnataka already had more than 4.64 lakh active cases as of May 4. If these numbers are taken into account, the projected requirement is in fact higher than the oxygen requested from the Centre. Just like there is a state-wise allocation of oxygen, there is no district-wise allocation of oxygen.

Almost all districts DH spoke with said their requirement exceeds the current supply to the district.

Chamarajanagar District Health Officer M C Ravi told DH, “We need 300-350 jumbo oxygen cylinders daily along with what can be store in our 6,000 litres liquid oxygen tank. We keep a buffer stock of 150 cylinders and distribute the rest to the peripheral health facilities. One cylinder has 7,000 litres of oxygen. We aren’t supplied the entire oxygen requirement for the day at once. It comes in instalments like 100 cylinders or 150 cylinders.”

Gopal Rao Bhandari, Assistant Drug Controller, Kalaburagi said, “Out of three metric tonnes of oxygen we need, we are getting only 2.5 metric tonnes. We used to get 100 jumbo cylinders from Raichur district but on the instructions of the district administration there against sending it to other districts, this supply has stopped.”

However, on a positive note, Ballari District Health Officer Dr H L Janardhan said due to the proximity to oxygen plants in the district, they always have an excess of 10,000 litres.