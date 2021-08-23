Speaker suggests plan to boost students' immunity

Karnataka Speaker suggests action plan to boost students' immunity

He urged the government to launch a campaign to improve immunity among children

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Aug 23 2021, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2021, 03:08 ist
Karnataka Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri. Credit: DH File Photo

Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri has urged the government to come up with an action plan to boost the immunity of students.

In an official statement on Monday, Kageri, also a former minister for primary and secondary education, welcomed the government's move to resume schools and colleges. "However, it is essential to ensure that the children have the necessary immunity as educational institutes open," he said.

He urged the government to launch a campaign to improve immunity among children, along with a rapid action team, to randomly visit schools to ensure Covid-19 standard operating procedures are in place. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri
Karnataka
immunity

Related videos

What's Brewing

IIT-M develops India's first motorised wheelchair

IIT-M develops India's first motorised wheelchair

In Pics| Bizarre things ever to go up for auction

In Pics| Bizarre things ever to go up for auction

Mercedes-Benz launches AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe

Mercedes-Benz launches AMG GLE 63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe

The art of the deal: US envoy behind Taliban's return

The art of the deal: US envoy behind Taliban's return

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time since May

Health insurance: What is waiting, survival period?

Health insurance: What is waiting, survival period?

The ethnic mosaic of Afghanistan

The ethnic mosaic of Afghanistan

 