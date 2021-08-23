Karnataka Speaker suggests action plan to boost students' immunity

Legislative Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri has urged the government to come up with an action plan to boost the immunity of students.
In an official statement on Monday, Kageri, also a former minister for primary and secondary education, welcomed the government's move to resume schools and colleges. "However, it is essential to ensure that the children have the necessary immunity as educational institutes open," he said.
He urged the government to launch a campaign to improve immunity among children, along with a rapid action team, to randomly visit schools to ensure Covid-19 standard operating procedures are in place.
