Karnataka SSLC 2021 exams to be held on July 19, 22

Amid fears of the possible third-wave of Covid-19, the Karnataka government on Monday announced the examination timetable for the SSLC (10th standard) board exams affiliated to the state board of Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC). The examination will be held on two days—July 19 and July 22.

Announcing the timetable after holding a discussion with the District administrations, Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar said, "On 19th July examination will be conducted for core subjects--Mathematics, Science and Social Science. Similarly, on 22nd July, the examination will be held for language subjects."

According to the minister, the examination will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm on both days and the questions, in all the subjects, will be in the form of multiple-choice questions (MCQs).



The minister further said, "The students will have to mark the right answers on the Optical Mark Reading (OMR) sheet given to them at the examination centres."

Regardless of the pandemic situation, as many as 8,76,581 students have registered for the examination and admission tickets will be sent to respective schools by June 30.

The examination will be held at as many as 73,066 rooms as compared to 48,000 rooms during the last year. Unlike the previous years, this year the board has decided to permit Covid-19 positive students to write exams. "These students will be writing the exam at the designated Covid-19 care centres identified at the taluk headquarters. This apart, every exam centre will have at least three separate rooms to accommodate those with Covid-19 symptoms such as cough, fever and cold," the minister explained.