Karnataka students write letter in blood to PM demanding super specialty hospital

Karnataka students from different organisations wrote a letter in blood to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday demanding sanctioning of a super specialty hospital for Uttara Kannada district.

The students gathered on Mahatma Gandhi Road in Karwar city and staged a protest, writing the letter in their blood. They wrote "namage beku super specialty hospital" (We need a super specialty hospital) and posted it to PM Modi.

They warned that they will boycott the assembly elections if the hospital is not sanctioned soon. The local people said that though the district has a large geographical area, the services of not a single multi-specialty or super specialty hospital are available to the public.

The people have to travel to Goa, Hubballi, Udupi and Mangaluru for emergency treatment. The demand for the hospital grew stronger after the death of 4 people from Honnavar in the district on July 20.

The agitators said that they will continue to write letters in blood to Modi until their demand is fulfilled.

The district is considered a bastion of the ruling BJP and the party though giving assurances, has not fulfilled the demand for the hospital. The Opposition parties have criticised the ruling party over its failure to build a hospital.