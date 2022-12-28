Karnataka: Suspected elusive leopard trapped in cage in KRS

A five-year-old female leopard was trapped in a cage placed on the north side of the Brindavan Gardens, Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) in the taluk on Wednesday.

The leopardess fell into the cage in the wee hours.

According to Pandavapura range forest officer Kumaraswamy, it is suspected to be the same leopard that was spotted in the vicinity of the Brindavan gardens, creating panic. The leopard was sighted in the CCTV footage during the night times. It might be the same leopard, he said.

The leopard was sighted four times in and around the Brindavan Gardens at KRS dam from October 21 and it had also attacked a stray dog in the area.

As the efforts of the forest department and the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam to capture the animal turned futile, the Brindavan Gardens was closed to the public for 26 days from November 6. The Nigam suffered a loss of around Rs 75 lakh, it is said.

The forest department too had taken up combing operations to spot the wild cat but in vain. Finally, they submitted a report to the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam, that there was no leopard in the vicinity. Only after this, the Brindavan gardens were reopened for the public.