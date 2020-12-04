Karnataka tackled Covid-19 the best in November in south India

Karnataka has registered the steepest fall in the rate of cases as well as deaths among the five southern states, an analysis of Covid-19 cases reported in November shows.

The good news comes amid anxiety over a likely second wave forecast in January. After battering the state for months, the unpredictable virus is currently in retreat across the state.

Over the last one month, Karnataka saw the highest reduction in moving growth rate (a term used to compute percentage growth of Covid cases over a period of time) of cases and mortality compared to other southern states, according to Jeevan Raksha, a public-private partnership project analysing Covid-19 outbreaks.

The state saw a 71% fall in the moving growth rate as cases fell from 2,11,575 cases in October to 61,485 in November. Andhra Pradesh saw a 64% fall, while Tamil Nadu and Kerala saw 53% and 26% plunge in growth rate.

Apart from that, Karnataka's share of Covid cases in the south (including Puducherry) reduced to 18% in November from 31% in October.

Another positive sign was the fall in mortality growth rate in Karnataka, which nosedived by 72% — the highest compared with other states. In October, the state accounted for 41% of Covid mortality (2,174 deaths) among southern states; it came down to 27% last month with 610 deaths.

Sanjeev Mysore, Convenor of Jeevan Raksha, who did the analysis, told DH that the challenge was to maintain these rates.

"The state is contemplating a night curfew in the last week of December. It is taking initiatives and mulling restrictions. In the first wave, the surge happened within two to three weeks," he said.

Sanjeev cited the example of Gujarat, where a night curfew was announced in Ahmedabad the moment a surge was seen.

"We need to look at containment measures that suit the state. There were 135 deaths in a single day in October. Now there are only 10 deaths. The drop is fantastic. All the efforts are showing up in the numbers. We need to continue the strategy of testing and other management tactics," he added.

Meeting on Friday

Health Minister K Sudhakar is set to hold a meeting with the members of the state Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) to discuss its recommendations on Covid-19 as well as the measures needed during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“Social distancing would be difficult to maintain as people would congregate in small spaces. We do not know experts’ opinion on the second wave in January. While some restrictions are needed, enforcing curfew does not seem necessary. However, all the matters will be decided only after holding a meeting on Friday with experts and the chief minister," he said.