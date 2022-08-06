Karnataka: Tension prevails as RSS worker stabbed in Kolar

A worker of Rashitrya Swayam Sevaka Sangha sustained injuries on his ear and hand after two youths from a different community allegedly attacked him with a knife at Marikamba road in Malur town of Kolar district on Saturday.
Ravi Kumar (39), the injured, stated in a complaint that the duo intended to murder him.
Tension prevailed for a while as the BJP workers blocked the road and staged a protest. Superintendent of Police D Devaraj rushed to the spot to control the situation.
"The two youths were fighting over parking a bike. Ravi Kumar intervened, advising them not to fight. Syed Wasim attacked Kumar using a knife. He is in police custody. Probe is on," the SP said.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
'Missing' girl #166 reunited with family after a decade
How well do you know the Indian Vice Presidents?
What to eat if you are hungry in Azerbaijan
FIH sorry for shootout gaffe during Ind-Aus CWG semis
Congress MP to float bill for LGBT inclusion in LS
Dosa, vada, gobi manchurian: Chess Olympiad has it all!
How much sleep is ‘normal’ sleep for babies?