Karnataka: Tension prevails as RSS worker stabbed in Kolar

Ravi Kumar (39), the injured, stated in a complaint that the duo intended to murder him

DHNS
DHNS, Malur (Kolar),
  • Aug 06 2022, 22:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2022, 01:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A worker of Rashitrya Swayam Sevaka Sangha sustained injuries on his ear and hand after two youths from a different community allegedly attacked him with a knife at Marikamba road in Malur town of Kolar district on Saturday.

Ravi Kumar (39), the injured, stated in a complaint that the duo intended to murder him.

Tension prevailed for a while as the BJP workers blocked the road and staged a protest. Superintendent of Police D Devaraj rushed to the spot to control the situation. 

"The two youths were fighting over parking a bike. Ravi Kumar intervened, advising them not to fight. Syed Wasim attacked Kumar using a knife. He is in police custody. Probe is on," the SP said. 

Stabbing
Karnataka News

