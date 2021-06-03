Karnataka to get 58.71 lakh Covid-19 vaccine doses in June: Sudhakar

Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Thursday announced that the state will get 58.71 lakh vaccine doses in June.

Out of this, 48,46,690 will be Covishield doses and 10,24,950 doses will be Covaxin.

Out of 58.71 lakh doses, the Union government will supply 45 lakh doses to the state for free while the state government will procure 13.7 lakh doses directly from the manufacturers.

The next tranche of Covaxin doses will come on June 6 when 75,000 doses will be supplied to the state. This comes as a huge relief to Covaxin recipients in the state who are waiting for their second dose. To help those due for Covaxin second dose, the BBMP has made the vaccine available at 27 select primary health centres and government hospitals across eight zones in the city.

The next tranche of Covishield on the other hand will come on June 9 when 2,61,190 doses will be supplied to the state.

Till 7.21 pm on Thursday, as per the Co-WIN dashboard, Karnataka had administered 1,41,54,710 doses out of which 1,13,63,561 is the first dose and 27,91,149 is the second dose. This includes 1,26,07,000 doses of Covishield and 15,47,710 Covaxin doses.

While 24,99,951 people have been administered the first dose while 5,99,776 have received both the doses in the BBMP limits.