Karnataka to include Bhagwad Gita in school syllabus

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh on Monday said Bhagavad Gita would be included in the textbooks to lay stress on moral education in the schools from the current academic year.

At a press conference, he said, "Moral education is the need of the hour and hence, stories from Ramayana and Mahabharata which help to inculcate moral qualities will be included in the syllabus".

Nagesh said former president A P J Abdul Kalam had said that Bhagavad Gita has power. "Bhagavad Gita is not a religious practice or process. There is nothing wrong with people of different faiths listening to the Bhagavad Gita, which guides life," he added.

However, the minister said the essence of the Bhagavad Gita, which would be included in the textbooks, would be determined soon.

He said the lessons on Tipu Sultan, found in the current textbooks, are not right. "Only one side of his life has been presented now. Congress leaders are creating an unnecessary hue and cry over the issue for vote bank," he said.

