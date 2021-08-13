Karnataka to observe 'Krantiveera' Sangolli Rayanna's birth, martyrdom

The BJP government in Karnataka decided Friday to organise official events to mark the birth of 18th Century freedom fighter 'Krantiveera' Sangolli Rayanna on August 15 and his martyrdom on January 26 in Bengaluru and across the state.

In a circular, the protocol wing of the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms (DPAR) directed officials to hold events on both days to "pay respects" to Rayanna.

Born 1798, Rayanna was the army chief of the erstwhile Kittur kingdom ruled by Rani Chennamma and fought against the British who hanged him from a banyan tree near Nandagad in Belagavi district in 1831.

Bengaluru's railway station is named after Rayanna.

In recent years, Rayanna has been projected as an icon of the Kuruba community, which is considered to be the dominant of all backward castes making up an estimated 6% of the population.

The BJP government's decision to pay respects to Rayanna is seen as a way to woo the Kuruba community.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's Cabinet has three Kurubas - KS Eshwarappa, MTB Nagaraj and Byrati Basavaraj. Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah is also a Kuruba.