Karnataka to recruit ‘Agnipath’ soldiers into police: Araga Jnanendra

Karnataka will hire ‘Agnipath’ soldiers into the police force, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said Friday as he slammed protests taking place against the government’s new military recruitment policy.

“We have planned that such 4-year military trainees can be recruited for the police,” Jnanendra told reporters.

The BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh have announced a similar move amid protests against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme.

Conceding that unemployment is “a burning issue forcing youngsters to take up jobs for just Rs 5,000”, Jnanendra said the ‘Agnipath’ scheme will benefit lakhs of aspirants. “After military service, they can be selected for services in the police and security establishments. On what basis are people protesting? I don't understand,” he said.

“There are some classes in our society that won’t allow any transformation. Agnipath is a new scheme that the Centre has only announced. It hasn’t been implemented even. It’s a very good scheme,” Jnanendra said.

“In countries like Israel, military training for the youth is compulsory. Here, the government wants to give military training for four years with a salary of Rs 30,000-40,000. After that, they’ll be given a lump sum of Rs 12-13 lakh. And, 25 per cent of them will be retained in the military,” the minister explained.

The Centre and state governments are “looking into” the “forces behind” the ongoing protests, Jnanendra said. “Suddenly, people hit the streets and start torching things. They wear a mask. This is a conspiracy,” he said. “Torching trains and homes against such a good scheme...what can I say?”