Karnataka to reopen schools for classes 1-5 from October 25

The Karnataka state government has allowed primary school children from grade 1 to 5 to return to schools from October 25 after a gap of nearly 20 months. However, children will be given the choice of attending the classes online.

Following the permission from the Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education has decided to reopen physical classes for grades 1 to 5.

For the first one week, the classes will be conducted for half a day and full-fledged classes will begin from November 1. For these students, midday meal will be served from November 1, and for students of grade 6 and above, midday meal will be served from October 21.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Monday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said, "We will follow all the terms and conditions given by the Technical Advisory Committee and a detailed SoP will be issued to schools soon."

However, attending offline class is not mandatory. Both online and offline options will be available, the minister added.

