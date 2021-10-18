Karnataka to reopen schools for classes 1-5 from October 25

Karnataka to reopen schools for classes 1-5 from Oct 25

For the first one week, the classes will be conducted for half a day and full-fledged classes will begin from November 1

Rashmir Belur
Rashmir Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 18 2021, 17:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2021, 18:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

The Karnataka state government has allowed primary school children from grade 1 to 5 to return to schools from October 25 after a gap of nearly 20 months. However, children will be given the choice of attending the classes online.

Following the permission from the Technical  Advisory Committee on Covid-19, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education has decided to reopen physical classes for grades 1 to 5.

For the first one week, the classes will be conducted for half a day and full-fledged classes will begin from November 1. For these students, midday meal will be served from November 1, and for students of grade 6 and above, midday meal will be served from October 21. 

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Monday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said, "We will follow all the terms and conditions given by the Technical Advisory Committee and a detailed SoP will be issued to schools soon."

However, attending offline class is not mandatory. Both online and offline options will be available, the minister added.

