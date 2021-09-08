Karnataka to set up electronic manufacturing hub between Kolar and Bengaluru, seeks Centre's help

The state government will establish an electronic manufacturing cluster between Kolar and Bengaluru, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Wednesday.

Bommai, who met union minister of state for IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, told reporters that the minister had promised help for the project.

The CM said he requested the union minister to include the state’s proposal for consideration under PLI (Production Linked Investment) announced by the Ministry of IT to promote domestic production of electronics goods.

The cluster would come up on around 400 acres near the under-construction Bengaluru-Chennai expressway. The project site will have good connectivity including rail and road, besides to the Kempegowda international airport, the CM said.

The national policy on electronics, 2019 envisages electronic manufacturing turnover of more than Rs 26 lakh crore by 2025.

The Centre had earlier announced a production linked incentive (PLI) scheme to boost domestic production of electronics goods and mobile phones.

The CM also met Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and requested him for early release of pending funds to the tune of Rs 1,403.88 crore, towards projects approved under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Mission.

Bommai also urged the minister to reconsider including four more cities - Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Vijayapura and Ballari - under the Smart City Mission.

Currently, seven cities are chosen under the Mission, the implementation of which is “satisfactory,” he said.

In a meeting with Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, the CM sought early approval of 93 projects worth Rs 8,748 crore submitted under the Sagarmala programme.