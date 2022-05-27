K'taka turns down proposal to regularise contract staff

Karnataka turns down proposal to regularise contract staff

Recently, the university had sent the proposal to the higher education department to approve ‘KSOU Special Statute 2022’ for absorption of Group B, C and D posts

  • May 27 2022, 23:58 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 00:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The state government has turned down a proposal submitted by the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) for absorption of Group B, C and D employees hired on contract basis.

Recently, the university had sent the proposal to the higher education department to approve ‘KSOU Special Statute 2022’ for absorption of Group B, C and D posts. These employees are now on graded pay and appointed on a temporary basis. However, the higher education has turned down the same.

Citing the Supreme Court judgement in a case (Civil appeal no 3595-3612/1999) dated April 10, 2006, the higher education department has communicated to the KSOU to fill the posts by calling applications and following all the roster and reservation.

The copy of the communication available with DH reads: “As it is mentioned in the Supreme Court judgement, there should be no further bypassing of the Constitutional requirement and regularising or making permanent those not duly appointed as per the Constitutional scheme.” The communique further stated, “There is no provision under the norms to approve the proposal.”

