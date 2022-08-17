Karnataka: Unable to get rented home, transgender seeks euthanasia

Unable to get rented home, transgender seeks euthanasia

'I have been eking out a living through begging. However, no one is renting a house to us,' she said

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Aug 17 2022, 11:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2022, 11:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Unable to acquire a rented house, a transgender in Karnataka is seeking mercy killing.

"Being a transgender, I am unable to get a rented house in the district. Hence, I have applied to the deputy commissioner seeking euthanasia or mercy killing. However, the DC has failed to respond," Rihana said.

"I have submitted applications to the DC four times. Is it wrong to have been born as a third gender and don't I have the right to live? Do people have any humanitarian values? Are we not Indian citizens? she sought to know.

"I have been eking out a living through begging. However, no one is renting a house to us. Even the DC has failed to help us. I do not want a free house and I am ready to pay the rent," Rihana said.

