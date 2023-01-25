Karnataka: Walker run over by car driver in Begur

A 48-year-old walker died after being run over by a car on Begur-Koppa Main in southern Bengaluru on Wednesday, the Electronics City traffic police said.
Radheshyam, a resident of YSR Layout in Vaddarapalya, was walking along the roadside when the car struck him. He suffered grievous injuries to the head and other body parts, and died later.
He was a painter by profession. Police apprehended the car driver, Subrat Awasthi, and booked him for causing death due to negligence and seized his car. Police said he drove in a rash and negligent manner.
