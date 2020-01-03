'Karnataka will seek PFI ban after magisterial report'

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the state government would take a call on requesting Union government to ban the controversial Popular Front of India (PFI), an Islamic fundamentalist organisation, after the completion of the magisterial investigation.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, he said magisterial investigation report would give a clear picture on PFI’s role in the recent anti-CAA protest in Mangaluru that resulted in the death of two Muslim youths in police firing.

He said investigations are on and the report would be submitted soon. The demand for PFI ban is growing louder after the Uttar Pradesh government claimed that PFI ‘instigated’ violence in Uttar Pradesh and Mangaluru. An alleged WhatsApp message relating to Mangaluru violence, from PFI leaders asking for ‘strong protest’ is also being circulated in the social media.

Responding to a question on Cabinet expansion, which has not taken place even after almost a month after the bypoll results, Bommai said it is the prerogative of the chief minister to decide and he will announce the date.

The Home Minister said an assembly session will be held at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in 2020. However, he did not specify which session. For many years now, the state government used to hold its winter session at Belagavi, however, this year it has failed to do so.