Karnataka's Covid-19 death toll crosses 20,000-mark

Bengaluru Urban district reported 16,286 infections and 275 fatalities, which is highest in the state

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 13 2021, 00:39 ist
  • updated: May 13 2021, 05:27 ist
Credit: DH Photo/M S Manjunath

Karnataka’s death toll due to Covid-19 touched 20,368 with 517 fatalities on Wednesday, while 39,998 fresh cases took the infection count to 20,53,191.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 16,286 infections and 275 fatalities, which is highest in the state.

Tumakuru district registered 2,360 infections, followed by Ballari (1,823) Mysuru (1,773) and Hassan (1,572). 

The department said 26 deaths took place in Shivamogga and 23 in Kalaburagi.

Karnataka
COVID-19
Coronavirus

