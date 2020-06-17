Karnataka's KIMS steps up facilities for COVID-19 testing

The Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi, which has the feat of helping a coronavirus patient recover through plasma therapy for the first time in the state, has now doubled its throat swab testing capacity by opening the second virology laboratory under its Microbiology Department.

The new laboratory with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) opened on Wednesday and can give results of nearly 250 throat swab tests per day. The first laboratory which started two-and-a-half months ago has a capacity of 200 tests per day.

After inaugurating and inspecting different sections of the new laboratory, Large & Medium Industries and District In-charge Minister Jagadish Shettar said that KIMS is getting more equipment required for COVID-19 testing and treatment, while the district administration has also provided funds.

"At present, Hubballi-Dharwad has four COVID-19 testing centres -- two at KIMS in Hubballi, one at Dharwad Institute of Mental Health & Neurosciences (DIMHANS) in Dharwad, and a private lab at NMR Scan Centre in Hubballi. In total, around 1,000 tests can be conducted per day. Throat swab collection and testing arc being done as per guidelines," Shettar said.

Ruling out the possibility of community spread of COVID-19, Shettar added that only those who came from other States to some villages tested positive and spread the infection to their close contacts, but villagers are also very alert now.

Swab collection not reduced

"Throat swab collection has not bene reduced, but it is being done as per guidelines for symptomatic patients, at containment zones, patient's contacts, pregnant women, SARI and ILI patients and others who need it," said KIMS Director Ramalingappa Antaratani.

A team of doctors who conducted successful plasma therapy are trying to convince other cured patients to donate plasma, as it would not be harmful. Other district administrations are also requested in this regard.

The first patient in Dharwad district has already donated plasma a few days ago, but we need suitable patients with same blood group of the donor, for plasma therapy. We now have got plasma extraction machine, and de-freezer to store plasma packets, he said.

To solve the problem of lack of stretchers and untimely availability of stretchers, Bank of Baroda and Vijay Medicals have donated battery-operated e-vehicles with stretchers, which we want to use for OPD and super-specialty hospitals. We are trying for two more such vehicles," Dr Ramalingappa said.