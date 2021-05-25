Karnataka's Neriya panchayat to go for full Covid-19 lockdown

The Neriya gram panchayat will go for voluntary full lockdown for four days from May 25 to 29 to break the chain of transmission of Covid-19.

Except the supply of milk, newspapers and hospital, all other services will remain suspended. Even banks, shops and business establishments will remain closed. In the backdrop of the rise in Covid-19 cases in Neriya in Belthangady taluk, the elected body of the gram panchayat in consultation with public have taken a decision to enforce full lockdown, said Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) Gayathri P.

Through full lockdown, the authorities aim to check the spread of Covid-19 and thereby work towards freeing the village from Covid-19, said GP president Vasanthi. The Neriya village has seen 273 people contracting with the virus. At present, there are 199 active cases.