Karnataka's private schools seek extension of admission date

Private school managements have requested the Department of Public Instruction to extend the last date to enrol students for the current academic year.
In a request submitted to the commissioner to the department, the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka said, “As per the earlier order from the department, the last date to admit students was August 30. But considering the fact that the offline classes for primary grades have not been opened yet in the state, we request the department to give one month time from the date of resumption of offline classes for grade1 to 8.”
The Association also made the following request: “We request the department to issue directions for parents to pay the school fees, enrol students and to attend classes compulsorily”.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Bhavinaben Patel scripts history in Paralympics
'Anti-national' posts to cost Indians jobs, passports
How VR could help reduce brain injuries in football
DNA from skeleton reveals unknown group of humans
Hamilton chases 100th F1 win at Spa
Why it will soon be too late to find Covid-19 origins
Covid-19 symptoms last a year for many patients: Study
Hong Kongers race to archive democracy movement
Will hunt you down: Biden to Kabul airport attackers