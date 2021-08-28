Karnataka's private schools seek extension of admission date

Private school managements have requested the Department of Public Instruction to extend the last date to enrol students for the current academic year.

In a request submitted to the commissioner to the department, the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka said, “As per the earlier order from the department, the last date to admit students was August 30. But considering the fact that the offline classes for primary grades have not been opened yet in the state, we request the department to give one month time from the date of resumption of offline classes for grade1 to 8.”

The Association also made the following request: “We request the department to issue directions for parents to pay the school fees, enrol students and to attend classes compulsorily”.