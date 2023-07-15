Karnataka's Shakti scheme makes 'Dasoha' at Siddharoodamutt bigger

Siddaroodamutt in Hubballi, a major spiritual centre of the region, is seeing more number of devotees visiting after the State government launched 'Shakti' scheme offering free bus journey for women.

Siddharoodamutt, also known for 'dasoha' (mass feeding), sees devotees from all communities. The strength of the 'Shakti' has made the mutt's committee to extend the closing time of the mass feeding.

"The number of women visitors, also men, has increased, after 'Shakti' scheme was launched. Closing time of Dasoha has been extended," said Shri Siddharoodaswamy Mutt Trust Committee chairman Basavaraj Kalyanshettar.

Also Read | Karnataka's Shakti scheme fallout: Auto drivers seek Rs 10,000/month

The number of devotees on weekdays has increased by a little more than 4,000 earlier to 6,000 now. This number is reaching 15,000 on Mondays, and 23,000 on Amavasyes, he noted.

The mutt's management has planned to develop a Goushala near Anchatageri. E-hundi system has been arranged, in which devotees can make donations after scanning the QR code, Kalyanshettar added.

The mutt's Dasoha Committee chief Balu Magajikondi stated that additional halls and more volunteers are arranged on Mondays and Amavasyes. One quintal of rice is needed to feed 1,000 devotees, he added.