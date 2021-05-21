Karnataka's vaccination software will be launched on June 1: DCM

Rolling out vaccination for the front-line workers belonging to 18 to 44 years age group from today across Karnataka, the state government on Friday said that the new software developed by the state government for tracking vaccination programme will be launched on June 1st.

Deputy Chief Minister and Chairperson of Karnataka Covid Task Force Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana while addressing media persons along with Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda in Bengaluru said that they (Government) have been working on a separate software to track the vaccination programme. “The software will be launched on 1st June and it will be linked to the Cowin portal,” he said.

Giving details of the vaccine requirement DCM said, “Currently we have to vaccinate 1.90 lakh people with the second dose of Covaxin. But as of today, we have 1.70 lakh doses of Covaxin and we have already begun administering the vaccine. We also have the required stock of Covishield doses. The number of Covid front-line workers will be increased gradually to add momentum to the vaccination drive and all of them will be provided with vaccines on priority.” He expressed that by December 2021, all citizens will be vaccinated in Karnataka.

Alternate medicines to black fungus

Stating that despite several other drug options to treat Mycormucosis (Black Fungus) available in the market, DCM Ashwatha Narayana said that people have been demanding liposomal amphotericin drug. “There are several alternative drugs to treat the black fungus and it is available in all the Chemists shops. We have already placed orders for the drug with the centre and in a few days the required quantity will reach us,” he clarified.

Karnataka has surplus oxygen per bed

Pointing to the oxygen scenario in Karnataka, DCM said, “Each oxygen bed require 20,000 litres of oxygen. If you consider this requirement, we (Karnataka) have surplus oxygen in stock to cope with the emergency. Keeping in mind the possible surge in the third wave, we have been taking additional steps to contain the pandemic.” Besides, he also said that 400 to 500 oxygen generators will be set up at every primary health care centre and taluk hospitals and open up ICU at these facilities.

“We have been supplying oxygen cylinders to registered and unregistered private medical firms already. A PHC in remote hamlet is also supplied with cylinders beside augmenting the logistics network for quick transport of oxygen via road, rail network,” Ashwatha Narayana said.