Karnataka's Yuva Brigade, young couple win PM's praise in 'Mann Ki Baat'

A newly-wed couple’s efforts to clean the Someshwar beach in Karnataka by postponing their honeymoon has won praises from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The efforts of Anudeep and Minusha, who prioritised cleaning the littered beach over their honeymoon, figured in the Prime Minister’s monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address.

“They both had seen that whenever people go out of their homes on trips, they leave behind a huge pile of garbage. The situation was the same in Someshwar beach in Karnataka,” the prime minister said.

He said Anudeep and Minusha cleared a lot of garbage from the beach and shared their resolve on social media.

“Inspired by their noble thought, many other youths joined them. You will be surprised to know that these people collectively cleared over 800 kg of garbage from Someshwar beach,” Modi said.

The efforts of Karnataka youth under the banner ‘Yuva Brigade’ to transform the Veerabhadra Swamy temple in Srirangpatna in Karnataka also won praise from the prime minister.

The youth from different professions took out time on weekends and restored the old grandeur of the temple.

The Yuva Brigade swung into action after seeing videos of the temple shrouded in weeds, creepers, and hidden behind shrubs and thorny bushes on social media.

Seeing the youth in action, local people also extended a helping hand by offering cement, paints, and other contributions to restore the temple.