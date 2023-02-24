KCET 2023 to be held on May 20, 21

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2023) will be held on May 20 and 21.

The KCET is the gateway for admissions to professional courses.

The mandatory Kannada test for Horanadu-Gadinadu candidates will be conducted on May 22.

Also Read | NRI, OCI candidates can now appear for CUET: UGC

Class 5, 8 exams from March 13

The assessment examinations for classes 5 and 8 will be held between March 13 and 18, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has said.

The Board has instructed the school authorities to conduct the practical/oral exams at the schools from March 6 to 10.

For the class 5 and 8 examinations, the Board will send the question papers and the evaluation will be conducted at the school level.