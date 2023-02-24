KCET 2023 to be held on May 20, 21

KCET 2023 to be held on May 20, 21

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Feb 24 2023, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2023, 08:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET 2023) will be held on May 20 and 21.

The mandatory Kannada test for Horanadu-Gadinadu candidates will be conducted on May 22.

Class 5, 8 exams from March 13

The assessment examinations for classes 5 and 8 will be held between March 13 and 18, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has said.

The Board has instructed the school authorities to conduct the practical/oral exams at the schools from March 6 to 10.

For the class 5 and 8 examinations, the Board will send the question papers and the evaluation will be conducted at the school level.

