KEA to conduct State Eligibility Test from this year

The Karnataka Examinations Authority will be conducting the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) from the current academic year. The government has arrived this decision following allegations of irregularities in KSET - conducted by the University of Mysore all these years.

KSET is the gateway for recruitment of assistant professors at state-run universities. The KSET is an important eligibility criteria for recruitment and is equivalent to the National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The University of Mysore conducted KSET till 2021 with approval from the UGC. Every year, KSET was conducted for 42 subjects.