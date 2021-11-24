Khalistani threat led to repeal of farm laws, says C T Ravi

BJP national general secretary C T Ravi said that PM Modi withdrew the three farm laws to ‘thwart’ a ploy by Khalistani terror groups.

“The terror groups had plotted violence across the country on the pretext of farmers’ protests,” Ravi told reporters.

“Urban Naxals had infiltrated the farmers’ struggle. There was suspicion of a conspiracy since the protest started,” he said.

Ravi rejected claims that the laws were withdrawn fearing losses in the upcoming elections to various states. “There might have been a temporary setback with respect to farm laws. In the coming days, the Centre will come up with improved legislation,” he added.

Ravi also likened AIMIM chief Asadduddin Owaisi to Mohammed Ali Jinnah. “Their mindset is the same,” he said, referring to Owaisi’s threat that there’d be another Shaheen Bagh-like protest against CAA.

“Those with faith in the Constitution won’t believe in the bloodbath.”

