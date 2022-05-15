KIA gets omnichannel payment solution in terminals, parking

To facilitate a seamless payment experience for travellers and other customers, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has introduced an innovative omnichannel payment solution across the airport ecosystem, in partnership with Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (KMBL) and Phi Commerce.

BIAL, the operator of the Kempegowda International Airport, said this is a first-of-its-kind initiative undertaken by any airport in India. “The one-stop payment solution, designed specifically for the airport in partnership with KMBL and Phi Commerce, will enable a secure, scalable, and unified payment experience across the airport,” a BIAL spokesperson said.

The solution will power B2B and B2C payments across channels – both online and offline. It will facilitate transactions across the domestic terminal, international terminal, airport city, concert arena, airport hotels, retail, recreation, dining, and entertainment (RDE) destination, airport parking, cargo, and BIAL subsidiaries.

Through its own payment ecosystem, the country’s third-busiest will now have better insights into spending patterns and be able to deliver customer-friendly last-mile promotions.