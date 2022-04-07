Kimmane demands home minister's resignation

KPCC Spokesperson Kimmane Ratnakar demanded Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra step down from his cabinet post, as he is unfit to remain in the post.

Speaking to media persons, here on Thursday, he said he would stage a protest in Thirthahalli on April 8 demanding his resignation.

Referring to the minister's statement on the murder of a youth in Bengaluru, he said without verifying the facts, the minister made a communal-centric statement. It is unbecoming of the home minister to make such statements.

Jnanendra tarnished the image of the Thirthahalli, the birthplace of poet laureate Kuvempu, who advocated universal humanism. So Jnanendra must resign from the minister post, he demanded.