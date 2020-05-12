Kims-Hubballi seeks funds from government

DHNS
DHNS, Hubballi,
  • May 12 2020, 22:31 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 22:34 ist

The Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (Kims), Hubballi, has written to the state government seeking release of funds to meet the expenses towards treating Covid-19 patients.

The hospital has so far spent Rs 1.48 crore for purchasing PEP kits, three-layer masks, swab test kits, hand gloves etc, from its own funds. The state-run health facility was already under financial
strain.

Kims Administrative Officer Rajashree Jainapura said that the hospital has written to the deputy commissioner and principal secretary to health and family welfare department seeking early release of funds and the department had promised to do so
also.

