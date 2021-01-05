Kochi-Mangaluru pipeline will play a major role in creating jobs: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the 450-km long Kochi-Mangaluru gas pipeline connecting Kerala and Karnataka is not a mere pipeline but will play a major role in creating jobs and reducing pollution in both states.

The event marks an important milestone in the goal of achieving `One Nation One Gas Grid', Prime Minister stressed while dedicating the Kochi-Mangaluru Natural Gas Pipeline to the Nation through video conferencing on Tuesday. Modi said the pipeline will have a positive impact on the economic growth of these two states.

Target for natural gas set to 15%

He said the rapid expansion of the gas-based economy is a must to achieve a self-reliant India. The government has taken initiatives to increase the share of natural gas in India's energy basket from six to 15%. “Thousands of crores are being invested in Oil and gas sector. Dedication of Kochi-Mangaluru gas pipeline is part of our journey to move towards One Nation One Gas Grid," he stressed.

The Prime Minister quoted experts around the world as declaring that in the 21st century, the country that emphasises mostly connectivity and clean energy would reach new heights. He stressed that the pace of work in connectivity front in the country was never witnessed in previous decades. Until 2014, only a 15,000 km long natural gas pipeline had been laid.

Within six years, 17,000 km of the natural gas pipeline was added. CNG fuel stations was not more than 900 until 2014. In six years, CNG fuel stations were increased to 1,500. PM said there were plans to increase the number of CNG stations to 10,000. He said increased connections had reduced the shortage of kerosene and many states had declared themselves kerosene free.

Advantages

PM listing the advantages of the pipeline stressed that the pipeline will improve the ease of living in both states and reduce expenses of poor, middle class and entrepreneurs in both the states. He said the pipeline will be the base of the Gas Distribution system in many cities and will form a base of the CNG based transport system in these cities.

He said the pipeline will provide clean energy to Mangalore Refinery and will play a major role in reducing the pollution in both states. The new pipeline would not only facilitate employment and self-employment but will also help India in saving thousands of crores of foreign exchange for the country. Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan were also present.