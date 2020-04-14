Konkan Rly takes up track maintenance during lockdown

The Konkan Railway is putting the lockdown into good use by taking up track maintenance on its route. The suspension of train services has made the task easier for the personnel.

The route has high density of passenger trains. By the time normal life resumes after lockdown, rains would set in and the workers find it difficult to take up track maintenance.

The officials of Konkan Railway said that they were checking the quality of the track using railway maintenance vans. The work is being taken from Belapur in Navi Mumbai till Thokuru near Mangaluru. The necessary maintenance work had already been carried out at Rathnagiri (Maharashtra), Goa and Karwar.

Konkan Railway has allowed freight movement and RoRo service also to ensure supply of essential commodities.