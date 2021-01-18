Koteshwara chariot for Ayodhya Ram Temple

The Ram Temple being constructed in Ayodhya will have a Karnataka connection: An 84-foot 'Brahma Ratha' for the historic temple will be built at Koteshwara in Udupi district.

The majestic chariot with elaborate carvings will be readied by the Sri Vishwakarma Karakushala Shilpakala Kendra.

Sculptor Lakshminarayan Acharya, his son Rajagopal Acharya and Govindananda Saraswati Swamiji of Hanumad Janmabhoomi Theertha Kshetra Trust have held talks over the project. Rajagopal is scheduled to travel to Hampi on January 20 to discuss the chariot design.

Govindananda, who has analysed the work by the Kendra, is expected to provide inputs on key changes required for the Ayodhya chariot. Work on the chariot will kick off in May and will be completed in two years.

"Govindananda seer had contacted us for building a chariot in March 2019 itself. Though he was not clear for which temple the chariot was being constructed, we learnt later that it was for the Ayodhya temple. They had secretly surveyed 18-20 sculptors around the country before zeroing in on us," Rajagopal said.

The wood required for the chariot will be provided by the Trust. In order to sculpt the chariot in a secure manner, a small factory unit is coming up near the Kendra.

Till date, Lakshminarayan's team of sculptors has carved 127 chariots. The Ram Temple project was handed over to them after the seer inspected the chariot built by them for Kotilingeshwara Temple at Koteshwara.

The chariot will measure 84 feet from top to bottom, with intricate carvings along its length. "We are preparing the blueprint," Rajagopal said.