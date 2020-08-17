Krishna, tributaries unleash flood fury in north Karnataka districts

Torrential rain in Konkan and massive outflows from dams in Maharashtra have unleashed a flood havoc in Krishna river basin districts - Belagavi, Bagalkot, Yadgir and Raichur.

The swollen Krishna and its tributaries have left a trail of destruction in Belagavi district. The overflowing Krishna has submerged Raibag-Kudachi bridge and Datta Mandir near Kallol. Inflow into Krishna river at Kallol barrage clocked 1.51 cusecs on Monday and it is expected to go up to 2.75 lakh cusecs in the next 48 hours.

The NDRF and SDRF teams have been kept ready to face any eventualities in Nippani and Chikkodi taluks.

Pandari river has triggered a mudslide near Shivthan railway station in Khanapur taluk while Hiranyakeshi river inundated several villages on its banks in Hukkeri taluk, including Kotabagi, where the Durgadevi temple is completely under water.

The flood situation in Malaprabha river basin is grim. The surging Malaprabha has flooded many villages in Saundatti and Ramdurg taluks.

Munavalli village is the worst-hit, where the floodwaters have gushed into the houses, shops and banks. The Ramdurg-Sureban bridge and Sharane Gangambike Aikya Mantap near MK Hubballi are inundated.

The swollen Ghataprabha river has meandered its way to low-lying residential areas in Gokak town. The Gokak Fall has come alive. The Lolasur bridge on the outskirts of the town is under water.

The situation is no different in Gadag and Bagalkot district. The floodwaters of Malaprabha and Ghataprabha have flooded vast tracts of farmland in both the districts. While Malaprabha has raised flood alert in Nargund and Ron taluks in Gadag and Badami and Hungund in Bagalkot, Ghataprabha is causing flood woes to Mudhol taluk. Malaprabha has turned Hole Alur town in Gadag district into an island.

Kudalasangama faces flood threat

With Krishna and Malaprabha in spate, the flood threat to historic Sangamanatha Temple in Kudalasangama appeared imminent. The backwaters of Narayanpur reservoir have only worsened the situation.

As much as 2.40 lakh cusecs of water was released to Krishna downstream from Narayanpur reservoir on Monday. The heavy discharge of water has raised flood alarm in more than 20 villages in Yadgir district.

The flooded Huvinahedige bridge on Raichur-Kalaburagi state highway is closed for traffic. With Sheelahalli bridge going under water, the island villages in Lingasugur taluk have been cut off.

More rain forecast

The state received a fairly widespread rain on Monday. According to the India Meteorological Department, coastal region and many parts of the north interior districts are likely to receive widespread rain on Tuesday.

Orange alert has been declared for Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, Kodagu and Hassan districts while yellow alert warning has been issued for Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Bidar and Kalaburagi districts.