KSHDCL launches stone sculptures, explores e-commerce

Hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic which bit into 80% of its revenue, the Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Limited (KSHDCL) has launched a new set of products and is tying up with e-commerce firms to explore the online market.

Launching stone sculptures at Cauvery Emporium here, chairman of the corporation, Beloor Raghavendra Shetty, said they were looking into unexplored avenues to bring the craftsmen to the fore and bridge the revenue gap.

He said Cauvery Emporium and its branches spread across the country will feature sculptures made from limestone, sandstone, granite, and others depending on demand.

“Till now, the KSHDCL has been focusing on wood sculptures. We have decided to add new products to provide an avenue to hundreds of stone sculptors who depend on the craft for their livelihood,” Shetty said.

New territories

The annual turnover of the corporation has fallen from Rs 46 crore last year to Rs 10 crore due to Covid-19. This has pushed the officials to explore new territories with 10 new emporiums set to be opened in Ayodhya, Tirupati, Udupi, Shirdi, Kolhapur, Mangaluru and Pune.

“At the same time, we know that many people are wary of visiting the shops due to the fear of pandemic. We will soon start selling some of our famous products like incense sticks, perfume and smaller artifacts in two mobile vans which will cater to the customers in Bengaluru south and north,” Shetty said.

The corporation is also in the early stages of talks with e-commerce firms to take its products online for which the modalities will be finalised soon. Officials have held talks with digital marketing and brand building experts to understand the dynamics.

Interior design and furniture

KSHDCL Managing Director Ramananda Nayak said they will soon propose to the state government to seek public procurement contracts valued up to Rs 2 crore on specific projects.

“Once we get 4G exemption (under the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act), we can provide quality work and help many craftsmen engaged in interior design, furniture and woodwork,” he said.