KSRTC student bus pass validity extended by 2 months

The KSRTC has extended by up to two months the validity period of certain student bus passes.

The KSRTC said it received extension requests from students whose bus passes expired in April. The bus transporter said it would extend the validity of the bus passes by one or two months by verifying the exam schedules for various courses. Students will have to pay the requisite fees and show receipts and 2022-23 passes to conductors for travel.

Also Read | RTCs to run fewer trips on May 9, 10 as buses go on election duty



Previously, the KSRTC extended the validity period of bus passes issued to undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, BPharm and certain other students as they had exams until July. They also had to pay the requisite fees. The passes were previously valid until March 2023.