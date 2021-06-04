KSRTC trademark shouldn’t be a matter of pride, says minister

Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi said the row over the KSRTC trademark was unnecessary and indicated that the road transport corporations (RTC) of both Karnataka and Kerala can use the same.

Following the news over the Kerala RTC “winning” the rights over the trademark, Savadi said the controversy was unfortunate and goes against the principle of federalism.

Also read: In seven-year dispute, Karnataka loses 'KSRTC' to Kerala

“The RTCs in Karnataka and Kerala are engaged in transport as a service and not a profit-making business. Both states must not make the trademark row an issue of prestige,” he said.

He said that he was yet to get the official communication over the ruling in favour of Kerala.