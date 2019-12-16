K'taka needs 3L cybersecurity experts in 5 yrs: Report

Karnataka requires an estimated 3 lakh cybersecurity professionals over the next five years, which is nearly eight times the current available number, according to a report by the Karnataka Knowledge Commission.

The state had 40,000 cybersecurity professionals in 2018. However, the requirement would rise to 80,000 professionals by 2022 and up to 3 lakh by 2025 owing to technological advancements and dependency on the same by governments, businesses and individuals alike.

The ‘Karnataka Cyber Security Vision 2025’ report, which has been submitted to the state government, also states there were 30,000 unfilled cybersecurity jobs in the country, as there were no skilled professionals available. This could be owing to the high cost of cybersecurity courses, the report observed.

Mukund Rao, member secretary of Karnataka Knowledge Commission, said Karnataka should prepare for the future. “Public systems are becoming very large. Even private citizens accessing cyber space is very high. The usage is bound to increase in the coming years. So Karnataka must ensure that the right kind of technology and people are available to meet this requirement,” said Rao.

To cater to the demand, the commission has recommended the state government to offer interested individuals subsidies or scholarships. “This will help bolster the cybersecurity talent in the country,” the report stated.

In addition, the commission has recommended that the state police develop a separate cadre for cybercrime, to ensure all cyber police stations are staffed with qualified investigation officers. Each of the cyber police stations in the state require scientists, administrators and associated infrastructure, the report added.

The commission has also recommended the Karnataka government to constitute a Cyber Security Council of Karnataka (CSC-K) to provide strategic advice to the state.