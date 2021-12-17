Land-grab case against Karnataka minister rocks Houses

The Opposition Congress on Friday staged a protest in both houses of the legislature on Friday demanding a discussion on Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj's alleged involvement in a land-grabbing case.

This led to a din in both the Assembly and Council.

During zero hour, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah sought a discussion on the issue under Rule 60 (adjournment motion) and demanded Basavaraj's resignation.

Kageri rejected this, saying the matter is sub-judice. This left the Congress livid and a furious exchange of words followed.

Siddaramaiah said that there was precedence. "We have allowed this the past," he said, citing how the suspected suicide of DySP MK Ganapathy was discussed in the House despite being subjudice. "Let him (Byrati) resign and take charge as minister if the charges against him are not proved," he said, pointing at how the then home minister KJ George resigned and came back into the Cabinet after his name was cleared.

Also read: Excess commitments: Karnataka govt asked to stop clearing new works

Congress leaders said a metropolitan magistrate court has ordered a criminal case to be registered against five accused, including Basavaraj and MLC R Shankar, in connection with creation and registration of fake documents for land in Kalkere village, KR Pura hobli, Bengaluru East taluk.

Law Minister JC Madhuswamy said that there was no provision in law for such a discussion. "Exceptions given once cannot be a precedent for all," he said.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the FIR against the minister was based on a private complaint and mere registration of FIR did not make anyone guilty. "Allowing discussion will set a bad precedent," he said, warning of future ramifications if discussions are allowed. "The trial of the case cannot be done in the Assembly."

Congress MLA Krishna Byre Gowda said that the discussion should be allowed based on an order by the People's Representatives Court. Congress MLAs jumped to the well and Kageri adjourned the House till Monday.

Siddaramaiah, speaking to reporters later, said they would continue the stir on this issue.

Similar scenes were witnessed in the Council.

'Sudhakar intervened'

Earlier, Congress MLC M Narayanaswamy told reporters that he was approached by Health Minister K Sudhakar who tried to reach a compromise on the issue concerning Basavaraj. "Sudhakar tried to speak to Siddaramaiah also," he said.

Both Sudhakar and Basavaraj were earlier with the Congress. In fact, Basavaraj was seen as a Siddaramaiah loyalist.

Check out latest videos from DH: