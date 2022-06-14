Land row: Four of a family consume poison

All the four have been shifted to a hospital in Davangere and one of them is stated to be critical

DHNS
DHNS, Byadagi,
  • Jun 14 2022, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2022, 01:22 ist

Four members of a family allegedly consumed poison at their field at Shidenur in the taluk on Tuesday, accusing MLA Neharu Olekar's family members of attempting to grab farmers' lands. 

According to a few farmers, 1.15 gunta land was allotted to 29 families for farming under Akrama-Sakrama. The MLA and his son Manjunath demanded 15 gunta each from all 29 families. The MLA was not available for a comment as his phone was switched off.

