Land row: Four of a family consume poison

Four members of a family allegedly consumed poison at their field at Shidenur in the taluk on Tuesday, accusing MLA Neharu Olekar's family members of attempting to grab farmers' lands.

All the four have been shifted to a hospital in Davangere and one of them is stated to be critical.

According to a few farmers, 1.15 gunta land was allotted to 29 families for farming under Akrama-Sakrama. The MLA and his son Manjunath demanded 15 gunta each from all 29 families. The MLA was not available for a comment as his phone was switched off.