Law to protect lawyers from attacks: CM Siddaramaiah

Earlier this year, the then BJP government introduced the Karnataka Prohibition of Violence Against Advocates Bill in the Assembly

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Jun 04 2023, 01:17 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2023, 02:49 ist
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday assured a delegation of advocates that the government will consider enacting a law to protect lawyers from physical attacks. 

Siddaramaiah met a delegation of advocates led by Karnataka State Bar Council Chairman H L Vishal Raghu. 

A similar legislation has already been implemented in Rajasthan and the Karnataka government will study it before enactment here, Siddaramaiah said. 

Also Read | Gruha Jyothi will cover 96% households, says Energy Minister K J George
 

Earlier this year, the then BJP government introduced the Karnataka Prohibition of Violence Against Advocates Bill in the Assembly. Then chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had promised the Advocates' Association that the Bill would be tabled. 

Any person committing an act of violence against an advocate would face imprisonment ranging from six months to three years and a fine up to Rs 1 lakh, the Bill tabled by the BJP proposed.

