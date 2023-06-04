Law to protect lawyers from attacks: CM Siddaramaiah

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday assured a delegation of advocates that the government will consider enacting a law to protect lawyers from physical attacks.

Siddaramaiah met a delegation of advocates led by Karnataka State Bar Council Chairman H L Vishal Raghu.

A similar legislation has already been implemented in Rajasthan and the Karnataka government will study it before enactment here, Siddaramaiah said.

Earlier this year, the then BJP government introduced the Karnataka Prohibition of Violence Against Advocates Bill in the Assembly. Then chief minister Basavaraj Bommai had promised the Advocates' Association that the Bill would be tabled.

Any person committing an act of violence against an advocate would face imprisonment ranging from six months to three years and a fine up to Rs 1 lakh, the Bill tabled by the BJP proposed.